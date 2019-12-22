शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   atif aslam and his wife sara bharwana blessed a baby he share photo

आतिफ असलम दोबारा बने पिता, फैंस के साथ शेयर की बच्चे की पहली तस्वीर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 09:14 AM IST
atif aslam
1 of 5
atif aslam - फोटो : social media
पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम के फैंस के लिए बड़ी गुड न्यूज है । आतिफ दोबारा पिता बन गए हैं। आतिफ की पत्नी सारा भरवाना ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही बच्चे को जन्म दिया था । अब उन्होंने अपने बच्चे की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर ये जानकारी दी है। बच्चे की तस्वीर शेयर कर आतिफ ने एक प्यारा कैप्शन भी लिखा।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
atif aslam sara bharwana
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

kumar gaurav
Bollywood

अभिनेता कुमार गौरव की बेटी सिया बनीं दुल्हन, भतीजी की शादी में संजय दत्त ने मारी ग्रांड एंट्री

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने सिद्धार्थ पर लगाया ड्रग्स लेने का आरोप, सुनकर सलमान का ये था रिएक्शन

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood
Bollywood

कमल हासन ने दी चेतावनी और निखिल चिनापा ने परेश रावल को कहा 'इडियट', पांच खबरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

munawwar rana
Bollywood

CAA: अशोक पंडित का मुनव्वर राणा को जबाव, बोले- आपसे तो यह उम्मीद न थी

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
kamal haasan
Bollywood

CAA: कमल हासन की सरकार को चेतावनी, बोले- 'जब तक यह अत्याचार बंद नहीं होगा...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

वीजे निखिल चिनापा ने परेश रावल को कहा 'इडियट', रोहिंग्या पर किया था ट्वीट

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

66वां राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार: अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के, आयुष्मान-विक्की को भी मिलेगा सम्मान

21 दिसंबर 2019

परेश रावल
Bollywood

रोहिंग्या पर परेश रावल का ट्वीट, बोले- भारत आना चाहते हैं, चीन क्यों नहीं जाते...

21 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
कटरीना कैफ, शहनाज गिल
Television

पंजाब की कटरीना ने बोला अक्षय की फिल्म का डायलॉग, वीडियो देख खुद हंस देंगी सलमान की हीरोइन

21 दिसंबर 2019

Dabangg 3
Bollywood

Dabangg 3 Box office: अपनी ही फिल्मों से हारे सलमान, लेकिन 'साहो' पर पड़े भारी

21 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
parineeti chopra
Bollywood

परिणीति चोपड़ा के बारे में झूठा था कांग्रेस का ट्वीट, हरियाणा सरकार ने किया सच्चाई का खुलासा

21 दिसंबर 2019

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका ने बताया कैसे करती हैं काम के साथ घर को मैनेज, कहा- 'हम दोनों एक दूसरे के काम को समझते हैं'

21 दिसंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

VIDEO: पैपराजी ने दीपिका पादुकोण को कहा- 'दीपूजी', मिला ये जवाब

21 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान, प्रीति जिंटा
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, इस वजह से 'दबंग 3' में नहीं नजर आईं प्रीति जिंटा

21 दिसंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के फैन ने किया बहादुरी का ये काम, मिलते ही अभिनेता ने लगा लिया गले

21 दिसंबर 2019

स्ट्रीट डांसर, सनी लियोन, गली बॉय
Bollywood

वरुण-प्रभुदेवा के बीच 'मुकाबला', शोषण पर सनी का वीडियो वायरल, गली ब्वॉय ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, पांच खबरें

21 दिसंबर 2019

Kriti Sanon
Bollywood

पकंज त्रिपाठी के साथ इस फिल्म में नजर आएंगी कृति सेनन, 'पानीपत' में अपने किरदार पर कही ये बात

21 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की क्लास लगाने पर क्रिएटिव टीम ने सलमान को रोका! फिर हुआ ऐसा

21 दिसंबर 2019

कुमार सानू, शैनन
Bollywood

बेटी के साथ नहीं गाना चाहता 90 के दशक का ये मशहूर गायक, खुद बताई वजह

21 दिसंबर 2019

भूमि पेडनेकर
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: अभिनेत्री बनने से पहले ये काम करती थीं भूमि, मां की एक्टिंग पर दिया भावुक जवाब

21 दिसंबर 2019

farhan akhtar protest
Bollywood

CAA पर फरहान का वीडियो वायरल, आईपीएस अधिकारी बोलीं- 'सितारों का ये हाल है तो..'

21 दिसंबर 2019

lady gaga
Hollywood

विदेशी सिंगर ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'मुझे याद नहीं कब आखिरी बार नहाई थी'

21 दिसंबर 2019

atif aslam
atif aslam - फोटो : social media
atif aslam
atif aslam - फोटो : social media
atif aslam
atif aslam
आतिफ असलम
आतिफ असलम - फोटो : amar ujala
Atif Aslam
Atif Aslam
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुजफ्फरपुर के स्थानीय लोगों ने किया सीएए का स्वागत, पटाखे फोड़ जताया समर्थन

देशभर में हो रहे सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शनों के बीच सीएए का समर्थन करने के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर के स्थानीय लोगों ने पटाखे फोड़े।

21 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:09

22 दिसंबर को क्या कहती है आपकी राशि, रविवार का दिन होगा आपके लिए कितना फलदायी

21 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा 3:09

CAA पर जनता को जागरूक करेगी भाजपा, देशभर में चलाएगी अभियान

21 दिसंबर 2019

खास प्रोग्राम 9:05

निधि चौधरी | मां ने कहा कलेक्टर बनो तो बैंक मैनेजर की नौकरी छोड़ बन गईं आईएएस अधिकारी

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 1:19

नागरिकता कानून : पुलिसवालों को गुलाब देकर जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में लोग दे रहे हैं शांति के संदेश

21 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited