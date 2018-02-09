अपना शहर चुनें

43 साल पहले 'रियल पैडमैन' ने देखी आखिरी फिल्म, अब अपनी जिंदगी पर बनी मूवी देख रो पड़े

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:47 PM IST
arunachalam muruganantham watch padman and share his experience
अक्षय कुमार की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'पैडमैन' आज रिलीज हो गई। अरुणाचलम मुरुगनंथम की असल जिंदगी पर आधारित इस फिल्म को सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर उतारने के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने कड़ी मेहनत की है। जब अरुणाचलम ने इस फिल्म को देखा तो उनकी आंखों से आंसू छलक आए।
