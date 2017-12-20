बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिर एक साथ दिखे 'इश्कजादे', शूटिंग की और नेपाल बॉर्डर से 'संदीप और पिंकी फरार'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Arjun kapoor and Parineeti chopra shoot sandeep aur pinky faraar at Indo-Nepal border
{"_id":"5a3a383c4f1c1b8d698c2bfc","slug":"arjun-kapoor-and-parineeti-chopra-shoot-sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar-at-indo-nepal-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 '\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0947', \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 '\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930' ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:52 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3405554f1c1bce408bd43e","slug":"31513358677-pithoragarh-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a33a2d24f1c1bc5758b9294","slug":"top-6-bollywood-films-mostly-searched-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, '\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a32ad5e4f1c1bbd208b69ea","slug":"pithoragarh-will-get-the-benefit-of-film-shooting-in-the-future","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0925\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!