साउथ एक्ट्रेस दिव्यदर्शिनी दे रही पति को तलाक, धनुष के साथ हुई थी पर्सनल फोटो लीक
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:49 PM IST
साउथ एक्ट्रेस और तमिल टीवी की स्टार एंकर्स में से एक दिव्यदर्शिनी जल्द ही अपने पति से तलाक ले सकती हैं। सूत्रों की माने तो उन्होंने अपने हसबैंड श्रीकांत रविचंद्रन से चैन्नई के एक फैमिली कोर्ट में तलाक की अर्जी दाखिल की है।
