12 साल बड़ी मलाइका से इस तारीख को शादी करने जा रहे अर्जुन, गेस्ट लिस्ट के साथ पढ़ें पूरी डिटेल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 03:13 PM IST
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर अपनी लव लाइफ को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं । अब इस कपल को लेकर बड़ी खबर ये है कि दोनों ने शादी करने का फैसला कर लिया है । साथ ही शादी की डेट भी रिवील हो गई है । मलाइका और अर्जुन 19 अप्रैल को शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे
malaika arora arjun kapoor malaika arora wedding kareena kapoor karishma kapoor deepika padukone malaika arora marriage malaika arora and arjun kapoor मलाइका अरोड़ा अर्जुन कपूर
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
malaika arora and arjun kapoor
malaika arora and arjun kapoor - फोटो : twitter
malaika arjun
malaika arjun
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arjun
malaika arjun
