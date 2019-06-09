शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   anupam kher has no work now in 35 years he said i am jobless

35 साल के करियर में पहली बार बेरोजगार हुए अनुपम खेर, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों से मांग रहे काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 12:21 PM IST
anupam kher
1 of 5
anupam kher - फोटो : social media
अनुपम खेर को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में काम करते हुए 35 साल हो गए हैं । 25 मई को उनकी फिल्म 'सारांश' रिलीज हुई थी । इन 35 सालों में अनुपम खेर ने सैकड़ों फिल्मों में काम कर दर्शकों को अपनी अदाकारी से दीवाना बनाया । आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इस वक्त अनुपम खेर के पास काम नहीं है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
anupam kher anupam kher film anupam kher no work one day saaransh अनुपम खेर अनुपम खेर फिल्म वन डे
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: सेक्रेटरी के पार्थिव शरीर को अमिताभ और अभिषेक ने दिया कंधा, बहू ऐश्वर्या हुईं इमोशनल

9 जून 2019

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa
Bollywood

जानिए आखिर कौन हैं सुष्मिता सेन की भाभी? जो कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद भाई की बनीं दुल्हन

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
सलमान खान
Bollywood

'भारत' की बंपर कमाई के बाद फिर कुछ बड़ा करने वाले हैं सलमान खान, ट्विटर पर दिया सबूत

9 जून 2019

Alaviaa Jaffrey
Bollywood

डेब्यू से पहले ही 15 बड़े ऑफर ठुकरा चुकीं ये स्टारकिड, आते ही कर देंगी सारा-जाह्नवी की छुट्टी

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
सुहाना खान
Bollywood

क्लीनिक के बाहर परेशान नजर आईं सुहाना खान, फैंस बोले- अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ गई?

9 जून 2019

ट्विंकल खन्ना डिंपल कपाड़िया
Bollywood

डिंपल के बर्थडे पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने शेयर की ऐसा वीडियो, लिखा-मां एक साल और बड़ी हो गईं

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

raj khosla
Bollywood

हिंदी सिनेमा के ट्रेंडसेटर निर्देशक राज खोसला की 10 बेहतरीन फिल्में, हीरोइनों को मिले दमदार रोल

9 जून 2019

rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के छोटे भाई राजीव ने गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ कोर्ट में रचाई शादी, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
विज्ञापन
Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

ये 8 अभिनेत्रियां लंबाई में देती हैं हीरो को भी मात, सबसे लंबी एक्ट्रेस का नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

9 जून 2019

sonam kapoor, salman khan, hrithik roshan
Bollywood

अलीगढ़ केस पर उबला बॉलीवुड और थप्पड़ मारकर भी हीरो बने सलमान समेत ये हैं हफ्ते की बड़ी खबरें

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
sonam kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की बर्थडे पार्टी में उमड़े सेलेब्स, आधी रात को पति आनंद ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीरें

9 जून 2019

imran khan, avantika malik
Bollywood

इमरान खान से अनबन के बाद पत्नी अवंतिका ने ऐसे भुलाया अपना दर्द, एक महीने से पति से रह रहीं अलग

9 जून 2019

anushka sharma
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड कप में विराट के साथ नहीं जा पाईं अनुष्का, बीसीसीआई की मनाही के बाद यहां हुईं स्पॉट

9 जून 2019

ananya pandey
Bollywood

एजुकेशन को लेकर उठे रहे सवालों पर अनन्या पांडेय ने चुप्पी तोड़ी, पोस्ट शेयर कर बताई सच्चाई

9 जून 2019

india vs australia
Bollywood

World Cup 2019: ये 5 गानें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ भारतीयों के जोश को दुगना कर देंगे

9 जून 2019

Sara Ali Kha, Kartik Aaryan,
Bollywood

कार्तिक और सारा के रिश्ते पर भड़कीं मां अमृता सिंह, पिता सैफ का है ऐसा रिएक्शन

9 जून 2019

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के करीना कपूर ने ली सेल्फी, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'अब उम्र हो गई है'

8 जून 2019

Sonam Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Aftab Singh
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर-अमीषा पटेल का जन्मदिन और आफताब बने राइजिंग स्टार 3 सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

9 जून 2019

ameesha patel
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को मां ने मारपीट कर निकाला था घर से बाहर, पिता पर लगाया था 12 करोड़ के घपले का आरोप

9 जून 2019

MF Hussain
Bollywood

85 की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस पर फिदा हो गए थे एमएफ हुसैन, दीवानगी में बुक करा लिया था पूरा सिनेमा हॉल

9 जून 2019

priyanka chopra nick jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद ही निक का बड़ा खुलासा, ग्लैमर इंडस्ट्री छोड़ जल्द खेती करेंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा

8 जून 2019

Sonam Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit
Bollywood

ट्विटर पर भिड़े सोनम कपूर और अशोक पंडित, एक्ट्रेस का जवाब- 'हिंदू हूं मैं'

8 जून 2019

anupam kher
anupam kher - फोटो : social media
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Ind vs Aus : भारत पर भारी न पड़ जाए ये संयोग, 36 साल से नहीं मिली जीत

फिरंगी धरती पर भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 36 साल से जीत दर्ज नहीं की है। 1983 में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अंग्रेजों की जमीन पर मात दी थी। ये मैच भारत ने 118 रनों से जीता था।

9 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:17

उत्तर भारत में मॉनसून आने में वक्त, 11 जून के बाद मिलेगी गर्मी से राहत

9 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:55

कियारा आडवाणी का ये लुक देख आप लस्ट स्टोरीज को भूल जाएंगे

9 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

अपने ही शौक की वजह एम एफ हुसैन को छोड़ना पड़ा था देश

9 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:43

मालदीव में कुछ ऐसे हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, सर्वोच्च सम्मान से हुए सम्मानित

8 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.