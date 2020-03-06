शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Anupam Kher Birthday and Dia Mirza Share Experience After Divorce entertainment news

अनुपम खेर का जन्मदिन और तलाक पर खुलकर बोलीं दीया मिर्जा, पढ़िये पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 12:02 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड में ज्यादातर मुख्य कलाकारों को ही तरजीह दी जाती रही है। लेकिन ऐसा कम ही होता है कि कुछ सहयोगी कलाकार फिल्मों में हीरो-हीरोइन पर भारी पड़ते हैं। वो कभी पिता के भूमिका में होते हैं तो कभी भाई की। वो कभी पुलिसवाले की भूमिका में नजर आते तो कभी विलेन बनकर हीरो से मार खाते हैं। लेकिन जब भी वो पर्दे पर होते हैं तो सिर्फ वो ही नजर आते हैं। ऐसे ही कलाकार हैं दिग्गज अभिनेता अनुपम खेर। 7 मार्च 1955 को जन्मे अनुपम खेर अपने करियर में 500 से भी अधिक फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं।

Love Story: शादीशुदा किरण के प्यार में ऐसे पड़े अनुपम खेर, पत्नी को तलाक देकर रचाई दूसरी शादी
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
anupam kher dia mirza esha deol gautam gulati iifa awards
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Nagin
Bollywood

इस तरह बनी थीं 'मन डोले मेरा तन डोले' गाने की नागिन धुन, ये थी सदाबहार गाने के पीछे की कहानी

6 मार्च 2020

ईशा अंबानी की होली पार्टी
Entertainment

होली मनाने पति के साथ भारत पहुंची प्रियंका, ईशा अंबानी की पार्टी में शामिल हुए ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
Aarti Singh, Arhaan and Koena Mitra
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' खत्म होने के बाद पॉपुलैरिटी भुनाने में नाकामयाब रहे ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट, हो गए गुमनाम

7 मार्च 2020

gul panag
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: आम आदमी पार्टी से दूरी पर गुल पनाग ने पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी, सच्चे प्रेमी की बताई परिभाषा

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पैडमैन, पिंक, थप्पड़, टॉइलेट
Bollywood

वक्त के साथ बॉलीवुड ने भी बदली करवट, अब महिलाओं की समस्याओं पर भी दिया जाने लगा है ध्यान

6 मार्च 2020

anupam kher
Bollywood

लीड रोल किए बिना ही तीन दशक से बॉलीवुड पर राज कर रहे अनुपम खेर, जानें उनके करियर का 'सारांश'

6 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
kumar sanu, sadhana sargam, alka yagnik
Bollywood

साधना सरगम सहित 90 के दशक के ये सात गायक, कभी बॉलीवुड पर करते थे राज

6 मार्च 2020

Esha Deol, Hema Malini
Bollywood

दूसरी बेटी को जन्म देते ही इस बीमारी का शिकार हो गई थीं एशा, मां हेमा मालिनी के कहने पर करवाया इलाज

6 मार्च 2020

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने स्कूल में की थी ऐसी हरकत, प्रिंसिपल करने वाली थीं सस्पेंड

6 मार्च 2020

अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

36 साल में 500 से ज्यादा फिल्में कर चुके अनुपम खेर, ये 10 बातें खींचती हैं शख्सियत का खाका

6 मार्च 2020

Pankaj Kapoor
Bollywood

पिता की इस उपलब्धि पर फूले नहीं समा रहे शाहिद कपूर, बहू मीरा कपूर ने भी ससुर के लिए जताई खुशी

6 मार्च 2020

dia mirza
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा ने पहली बार अपने तलाक पर खुलकर की बात, बताया- 'लोग कैसा करने लगे थे बर्ताव'

6 मार्च 2020

suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना की नई तस्वीर आई सामने, विदेश में दोस्तों के साथ कर रहीं मस्ती

6 मार्च 2020

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Television

एकता कपूर के शो 'कसौटी' से साफ हो सकता है इस अभिनेत्री का पत्ता, जानें कौन हैं वो

6 मार्च 2020

Rashami Desai and Rasila Desai
Bollywood

रश्मि देसाई ने सालों तक मां से क्यों बात नहीं की थी, पहली बार बताई वजह

6 मार्च 2020

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

यस बैंक में फंस गए इस अभिनेत्री के पिता के पैसे, ट्वीट कर हुईं ट्रोल तो ऐसे दिया जवाब

6 मार्च 2020

kapil sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की पत्नी गिन्नी का बदल गया लुक, बेटी के जन्म के बाद दिखने लगीं ऐसी

6 मार्च 2020

दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी, कृतिका सेंगर, परिधि शर्मा
Television

छोटे कपड़े पहनना पसंद नहीं करती टेलीविजन की ये बहुएं, फिर भी देती हैं फैशन में सबको मात

6 मार्च 2020

sidharth shukla and shehnaz kaur gill
Television

शहनाज से शादी कर सकते हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, पहली बार इंटरव्यू में खुद किया इशारा

6 मार्च 2020

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Instagram: वायरल हुई करीना की पहली तस्वीर, फैंस ने किया ऐसे रिएक्ट

6 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Salman Khan, Kamal Nath,Jacqueline Fernandez
Salman Khan, Kamal Nath,Jacqueline Fernandez - फोटो : amar ujala
Esha Deol, Hema Malini
Esha Deol, Hema Malini - फोटो : social media
Jasleen Matharu, Gautam Gulati
Jasleen Matharu, Gautam Gulati - फोटो : amar ujala
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited