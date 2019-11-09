शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Anil Kapoor Rejection Son Relationship To Koina Mitra Advise to Salman Bollywood Five News

अनिल कपूर ने क्यों करवाया बेटे का ब्रेकअप, कोएना ने सलमान को क्या दी सलाह, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 02:14 PM IST
अनिल कपूर, कोयना मित्रा
1 of 5
अनिल कपूर, कोयना मित्रा - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड और टीवी के गलियारों में हर वक्त कुछ न कुछ नया होता रहता है। कभी किसी फिल्म का पोस्टर, टीजर या ट्रेलर सामने आता है तो कोई सेलेब्स किसी नए लुक में नजर आता है। ऐसे में इस पैकेज में हम आपको बताते हैं संक्षिप्त में  पांच खबरें...

इस वजह से करवा दिया था अनिल कपूर ने बेटे का ब्रेकअप
अनिल कपूर के बेटे हर्षवर्धन कपूर ने अपने करियर के लिए गर्लफ्रेंड सपना से ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। इसकी असल वजह अब सामने आई है। दरअसल अनिल कपूर खुद चाहते थे कि हर्षवर्धन और सपना अपने करियर पर फोकस करें। और सीरियस रिलेशनशिप में जाने से पहले सोचें। बता दें कि सपना ने अनिल कपूर के साथ सीरियल 24 में काम किया था। इस शो में सपना अनिल की बेटी बनीं थीं। तो वहीं हर्षवर्धन ने फिल्म मिर्जियां से अपने फिल्मी सफर की शुरुआत की थी। उनकी पिछली फिल्म भावेश जोशी कोई खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई थी।
anil kapoor harhvardhan kapoor abhay deol sona mohapatra anu malik koina mitra slman khan shehnaz kaur gill kartik aryan karan johar kareena kapoor taimur ali khan amir khan
अनिल कपूर, कोयना मित्रा
अनिल कपूर, कोयना मित्रा - फोटो : Social Media
sona mohapatra
sona mohapatra
koena mitra
koena mitra - फोटो : voot
कार्तिक आर्यन
कार्तिक आर्यन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
taimur ali khan
taimur ali khan - फोटो : amar ujala
