काम ना मिलने के बाद भी सबसे ज्यादा दौलतमंद हैं अमृता राव, 'विवाह' के 6 साल बाद भी नहीं बन पाईं मां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 02:43 PM IST
amrita rao
amrita rao - फोटो : social media
फिल्म 'विवाह' में अपनी सादगी से दर्शकों के बीच पर्फेक्ट लड़की की छवि बनाने वाली अमृता राव 7 जून को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती हैं। लंबे समय तक अमृता लाइम लाइट से दूर रहीं । करीब 6 साल बाद अमृता फिल्म 'ठाकरे' में नजर आई थीं। अमृता फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी मैरिड लाइफ को एंज्वॉय कर रही हैं । फिलहाल उनके पास कोई फिल्म नहीं है ।
amrita rao rj alok amrita rao wedding amrita rao love story thackeray अमृता राव अमृता राव बर्थडे अमृता राव वेडिंग
