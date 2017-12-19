बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, ऐसा 'जंगली' एक्टर जो करता है बोतल से पुशअप्स और टायर से वेटलिफ्टिंग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
actor vidyut jamwal incredible workout stunt during shooting of film junglee
{"_id":"5a38c0dc4f1c1ba7668bb0ea","slug":"actor-vidyut-jamwal-incredible-workout-stunt-during-shooting-of-film-junglee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u093e '\u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940' \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0936\u0905\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u091f\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 01:17 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a376bb64f1c1b6a678c27c7","slug":"top-actress-of-bollywood-and-south-industry-who-were-involved-in-sex-racket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a2e737a4f1c1bce408bc544","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-emoji-salman-khan-asks-swag-se-swagat-nahin-karoge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0a76fc4f1c1b74698bb817","slug":"vidyut-jamwal-will-be-seen-in-film-junglee-release-next-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 '\u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59cf4c494f1c1bce538b50bf","slug":"hritik-and-salman-fails-ifront-of-fitness-freak-anoop-thakur-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928-\u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!