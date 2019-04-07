आखिर अमिताभ बच्चन ने अभिषेक को क्यों बताया 'दोस्त', तस्वीरें शेयर कर बताई वजह

{"_id":"5ca9b856bdec22143b6f193d","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shared-photo-with-son-abhishek-bachchan-called-him-dearest-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca9b856bdec22143b6f193d","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shared-photo-with-son-abhishek-bachchan-called-him-dearest-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca9b856bdec22143b6f193d","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shared-photo-with-son-abhishek-bachchan-called-him-dearest-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Amitabh Bachchan
- फोटो : BCCI
{"_id":"5ca9b856bdec22143b6f193d","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shared-photo-with-son-abhishek-bachchan-called-him-dearest-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
badla
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca9b856bdec22143b6f193d","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shared-photo-with-son-abhishek-bachchan-called-him-dearest-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Manmarziyaan
- फोटो : file photo