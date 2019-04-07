शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आखिर अमिताभ बच्चन ने अभिषेक को क्यों बताया 'दोस्त', तस्वीरें शेयर कर बताई वजह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 02:14 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के महानायक यानी अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया में काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। वह अक्सर अपनी और अपने परिवार की तस्वीरें भी शेयर करते रहते हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन ने अब बेटे और एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ एक तस्वीर साझा की है। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने अभिषेक बच्चन को अपना सबसे अच्छा दोस्त बताया है। 
amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan badla manmarziyaan अमिताभ बच्चन अभिषेक बच्चन बदला मनमर्जियां
Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : social media
अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : file photo
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : BCCI
badla
badla - फोटो : social media
Manmarziyaan
Manmarziyaan - फोटो : file photo
