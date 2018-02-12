अपना शहर चुनें

अस्पताल से बाहर निकलते हुए अमिताभ बच्चन ने छुपाया मुंह, बीमारी नहीं ये है वजह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:33 PM IST
amitabh bachchan hid is face while coming back from the hospital
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन को हाल ही में लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा। अमिताभ बच्चन करीब 4 घंटों तक अस्पताल में रहने के बाद उन्हें घर जाने की इजाजत मिली थी। उनको सीनियर डॉक्टर की निगरानी में रखा गया था। 
amitabh bachchan leelawati hospital

