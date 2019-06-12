अमिताभ बच्चन ने 2100 किसानों का चुकाया कर्ज, लेकिन पुलवामा का वादा रह गया अधूरा

शहर चुनें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 06:23 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। हाल ही में उनके ट्विटर हैक होने के चलते वो सुर्खियों में थे तो अब एक और वजह से अमिताभ सुर्खियों में हैं। बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह ने बिहार के दो हजार से अधिक किसानों की बड़ी मदद की है। दरअसल अमिताभ ने 2100 किसानों का कर्ज चुका दिया है। इस बार की जानकारी अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद सोशल मीडिया पर दी।
