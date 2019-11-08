शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Amitabh Bachchan Health update and Usha Uthup Birthday entertainment news

अमिताभ की खराब तबीयत से लेकर ऊषा उत्थुप के जन्मदिन तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट,अमर उजाला डेस्क, Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 07:06 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड के प्रतिष्ठित दादा साहब फाल्के अवार्ड से सम्मानित भारतीय सिनेमा के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने बृहस्पतिवार को अभिनय की दुनिया में 50 साल पूरे कर लिये। इस मौके पर बिग बी ने प्रशंसकों को बताया कि डॉक्टर उन्हें अब काम से छुट्टी लेकर आराम करने की सलाह दे रहे हैं लेकिन वह अपने चाहने वालों के प्यार से अभिभूत हैं और बहुत जल्द काम पर वापस लौटेंगे।

अमिताभ के शरीर में इंजेक्शन से पहुंचाई जा रही है दवा, डॉक्टर की सलाह के बाद भी नहीं मान रहे
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan usha uthup entertainment news remo d’souza janhvi kapoor sanjay dutt
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के शरीर में इंजेक्शन से पहुंचाई जा रही है दवा, डॉक्टर की सलाह के बाद भी नहीं मान रहे

8 नवंबर 2019

Darbar
Bollywood

रजनीकांत की फिल्म दरबार का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, सलमान खान बोले- गुरु फुल मोशन में...

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Usha Uthup
Bollywood

फिल्मों से पहले होटल में गाना गाया करती थीं ऊषा उत्थुप, पुरानी तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी मुश्किल

8 नवंबर 2019

bala
Reviews

Bala Review: दमदार कहानी और एक्टिंग से फिर भारी पड़े आयुष्मान, फिल्म को मिले इतने स्टार

8 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

Video: पहले पैपराजी से कहा, 'बंद करो कैमरा', फिर जाह्नवी ने इस तरह की गरीब बच्ची की मदद

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sanchay Goswami
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता का व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट हुआ हैक, पुलिस ने एक शख्स के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला

7 नवंबर 2019

Panipat
Bollywood

पानीपत फिल्म को लेकर अफगानिस्तान में छिड़ी बहस, वजह हैरान करने वाली

7 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
shilpa shinde
Television

बिग बॉस 13 में शिल्पा शिंदे का ये कंटेस्टेंट है सबसे पसंदीदा ?बताई ये खास वजह

7 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज गिल ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर मांगी माफी, जानें क्या है पूरी वजह

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
सिद्धार्थ डे
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के बाद अब इंडियन आइडल पहुंचे सिद्धार्थ, दिल्ली पर ऋषि कपूर ने किया ट्वीट, पांच खबरें

7 नवंबर 2019

90s ads
Bollywood

हमारा बजाज से लेकर वॉशिंग पाउडर निरमा तक, टीवी पर आने वाले इन पांच विज्ञापनों को देख याद आ जाएगा बचपन

7 नवंबर 2019

malaika arora, arjun kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा के बाद अर्जुन कपूर ने दिया शादी पर बयान, कहा- 'सभी को आमंत्रित...'

7 नवंबर 2019

शाहरुख, जैकलीन और सलमान खान
Bollywood

सिर्फ फिल्में ही नहीं, छोटे पर्दे के लिए भी भारी फीस लेते हैं ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

7 नवंबर 2019

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

Throwback: लहंगा-चोली में सारा अली खान ने दिया पोज, यूजर्स कर रहे क्यूटनेस की तारीफ

7 नवंबर 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty, Salman Khan
Bollywood

अदिति राव हैदरी से लेकर सलमान खान तक, मुंबई में इस तरह नजर आए फिल्मी सितारे

7 नवंबर 2019

raima sen
Bollywood

सेक्स वर्कर का किरदार निभाकर इस अभिनेत्री ने बटोरी थी सुर्खियां, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

7 नवंबर 2019

सैटेलाइट शंकर
Reviews

Satellite Shankar Review: जननी और जन्मभूमि के बीच बंधा नाजुक धागा है सूरज की ये फिल्म

7 नवंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

बिग बी के सिनेमा में 50 साल पूरे होने पर अभिषेक ने किया विश तो हुए ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले- 'खुद कुछ मत करना...'

7 नवंबर 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन के मैरिटल रेप वाले डायलॉग पर मचा बवाल, अभिनेत्री को मांगनी पड़ी माफी

7 नवंबर 2019

saif amrita
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने पहली पत्नी अमृता को दिया इस बात का श्रेय, बोले- 'एक वही थीं जो...'

7 नवंबर 2019

Actors and filmmakers who skipped or rejected Oscar awards
Hollywood

वो हॉलीवुड सितारे जो नॉमिनेट होते हुए भी रहे ऑस्कर से दूर, नहीं लिया इतना बड़ा अवॉर्ड

7 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
remo
remo
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor - फोटो : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
Panipat
Panipat - फोटो : social mumbai
Usha Uthup
Usha Uthup - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

IND vs BAN: रोहित के तूफान से जीता भारत, बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से दी मात

भारत ने बांग्लादेश को दूसरे टी-20 मैच में 8 विकेट से मात दे दी। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ताबड़तोड़ 85 रनों की पारी खेली। देखिए रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:02

अयोध्या : जानिए रघुकुल और श्री राम की वंशावली की कहानी

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 3:01

फैसले से पहले अयोध्या पर ड्रोन से नजर, प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:35

इस बार खास होगी गुरुनानक जयंती, याद रखें ये अहम संदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:21

आसमान छू रहे प्याज के दाम, जानें क्या है अलग-अलग शहरों की मंडियों में भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited