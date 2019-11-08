अमिताभ की खराब तबीयत से लेकर ऊषा उत्थुप के जन्मदिन तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5dc4c6b38ebc3e5b2b25a76e","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-health-update-and-usha-uthup-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090a\u0937\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5dc4c6b38ebc3e5b2b25a76e","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-health-update-and-usha-uthup-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090a\u0937\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Janhvi Kapoor
- फोटो : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
{"_id":"5dc4c6b38ebc3e5b2b25a76e","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-health-update-and-usha-uthup-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090a\u0937\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Panipat
- फोटो : social mumbai
{"_id":"5dc4c6b38ebc3e5b2b25a76e","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-health-update-and-usha-uthup-birthday-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u090a\u0937\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Usha Uthup
- फोटो : file photo