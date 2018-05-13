शहर चुनें

बाहुबली से ज्यादा चली फिल्म अवेंजर्स देख चकराया अमिताभ बच्चन का दिमाग, ऐसा टवीट् कर निकाली भड़ास

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 01:02 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan
1 of 5
हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'अवेंजर्स-इनफिनिटी वॉर' एक ओर जहां बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल बचाए हुए है वहीं, बॉलीवुड के शहशांह अमिताभ बच्चन को यह फिल्म समझ ही नहीं आई। इस फिल्म को देखकर उनका सिर चकरा गया।

 
amitabh bachchan avengers infinity war padmavat

