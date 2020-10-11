शहर चुनें
अमिताभ बच्चन का जन्मदिन और पायल घोष ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 07:31 AM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन और पायल घोष
अमिताभ बच्चन और पायल घोष - फोटो : पीटीआई, इंस्टाग्राम
अमिताभ बच्चन ने कई दशकों से दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपनी लाजवाब अदाकारी से हमेशा ही फैंस के दिलों पर अपनी छाप छोड़ी है। शायद यही वजह है कि इस उम्र में भी अमिताभ अपने काम को लेकर इतने संजीदा हैं। ये तो हम सभी जानते हैं कि अमिताभ बच्चन ने साल 1969 में आई फिल्म 'सात हिंदुस्तानी' से अपने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद अमिताभ का करियर ग्राफ बढ़ता ही चला गया। 

ये शख्स करता है अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्मों को चुनने में मदद, जया- अभिषेक नहीं ये है कोई तीसरा
 
अमिताभ बच्चन और राजीव गांधी
Bollywood

बोफोर्स घोटाले में नाम आने पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया था राजनीति से इस्तीफा, गांधी परिवार से भी हुआ मनमुटाव

11 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 अक्टूबर 2020

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

IPL 2020: विराट कोहली ने खेली 90 रनों की जबरदस्त पारी, स्टेडियम में अनुष्का शर्मा किया 'फ्लाइंग Kiss'

11 अक्टूबर 2020

रितेश देशमुख
Bollywood

राजस्थान में पुजारी की हत्या पर भड़के रितेश देशमुख, बोले- हम किस तरह की बर्बर दुनिया बन रहे हैं?

11 अक्टूबर 2020

पायल घोष और पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

'ये माफिया गैंग मुझे मार डालेगा...', पायल घोष ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार

11 अक्टूबर 2020

सिनेमाहॉल
Bollywood

शुरू हो गई सिनेमाघरों की सफाई और टिकट बुकिंग की तैयारी, इन फिल्मों से होगा सिनेमा का नया 'श्रीगणेश'

10 अक्टूबर 2020

करन कुंद्रा बर्थडे
Television

'कितनी मोहब्बत है' के अर्जुन पुंज असल जिंदगी में भी जीते हैं रॉयल लाइफ, बिजनेसमैन परिवार से रखते हैं ताल्लुक

11 अक्टूबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

एक किस्सा जो अमिताभ बच्चन कभी भुला न सके, जब फिल्म की शूटिंग छोड़ जाना पड़ा था अस्पताल

11 अक्टूबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

भाई की वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन को मिली थी उनकी पहली फिल्म, जानिए ये दिलचस्प किस्सा

11 अक्टूबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

ये शख्स करता है अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्मों को चुनने में मदद, जया- अभिषेक नहीं ये है कोई तीसरा

11 अक्टूबर 2020

अमन वर्मा
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के आरोप ने अमन वर्मा का करियर कर दिया था धड़ाम, उम्र में 15 साल छोटी अभिनेत्री से रचाई शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2020

दीना पाठक
Bollywood

इस मशहूर अभिनेत्री ने लड़ी थी आजादी की लड़ाई, सिलाई की दुकान चलाने वाले से रचाई शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी और वीर साहू का क्यूट बेटा
Bollywood

ये है सपना चौधरी और वीर साहू का क्यूट बेटा, पहली तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

10 अक्टूबर 2020

अनीता हसनंदानी और रोहित रेड्डी
Television

अनीता हसनंदानी ने प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर को किया कंफर्म, बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करती आईं नजर

10 अक्टूबर 2020

यश और राधिका
Bollywood

बच्चों के साथ Johnny Johnny पढ़ रहे यश, वायरल हो रहा क्यूट वीडियो

10 अक्टूबर 2020

शहनाज गिल
Television

Bigg Boss 14 में एंट्री के लिए शहनाज गिल ने रखी शर्त, कहा- ‘अब अगर मैं गई तो...’

10 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसे पड़े सिनेमाओं के नाम
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड- बॉलीवुड से लेकर टॉलीवुड तक, जानिए कैसे पड़े सिनेमाओं के नाम

10 अक्टूबर 2020

पलक तिवारी, राजा चौधरी, श्वेता तिवारी
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के एक्स हसबैंड ने बेटी को इस तरह दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, लिखा- समय कितनी जल्दी निकल गया

10 अक्टूबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: वीकेंड का वार में सलमान खोलेंगे राज, एजाज ने कहा था- ‘अगर मैं किसी भी लड़की को देखता...’

10 अक्टूबर 2020

नकुल कपूर
Bollywood

'तुमसे अच्छा कौन है' के बाद गुमनाम हो थे नकुल कपूर, अब अपना लिया है ये पेशा

10 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण का नाम लिए बगैर कंगना रणौत का हमला, कहा- ‘डिप्रेशन की दुकान चलाने वाले...’

10 अक्टूबर 2020

अशोक कुमार
Bollywood

अभिनेता बनने से पहले टेक्नीशियन का काम करते थे ‘दादामुनि’, देविका रानी के साथ ऐसे मिली थी पहली फिल्म

10 अक्टूबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन और पायल घोष
अमिताभ बच्चन और पायल घोष - फोटो : पीटीआई, इंस्टाग्राम
रितेश देशमुख
रितेश देशमुख - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम, ANI
दीना पाठक
दीना पाठक - फोटो : फाइल
अनुष्का शर्मा
अनुष्का शर्मा - फोटो : Twitter: @man4_cricket
पायल घोष और पीएम मोदी
पायल घोष और पीएम मोदी - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम, पीटीआई
