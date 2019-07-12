शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Alia Bhatt recorded the scratch of the song for mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2

आलिया भट्ट ने फिर बिखेरा अपनी आवाज का जादू, पिता महेश भट्ट की 'सड़क 2' के लिए गाया गाना

अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 08:40 PM IST
आलिया भट्ट
1 of 5
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फिल्म हाइवे में सूहा साहा जैसे कठिन गाने को गाकर अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट साबित कर चुकी हैं कि उनमें भी सिंगिंग स्किल्स हैं। इन्हीं सिंगिंग स्किल्स को आलिया भट्ट एक बार और आजमाने जा रही हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sridevi
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को 'हत्या' बताने पर भड़के बोनी कपूर, केरल DGP के दावों पर दिया करारा जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद फिर गहराया श्रीदेवी की मौत का रहस्य, मौत से पहले ये थे आखिरी 5 फोटोज

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद श्रीदेवी की मौत पर उठे बड़े सवाल, असली नाम सहित जानें ये 10 अनसुने फैक्ट्स

12 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi
Bollywood

मौत से पहले श्रीदेवी ने कैसे बिताए 24 घंटे, जानिए उस काली रात की पूरी कहानी

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा ने गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, देखें सगाई से हनीमून तक की तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

शूजीत सरकार, अमिताभ बच्चन और विजय वर्मा सहित अन्य कलाकार
Bollywood

एक साथ नजर आए 'मोइन', शूजीत और बिग बी, मिनी रीयूनियन की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

anupam kher
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया एक्टिंग का कड़वा अनुभव, बोले-'को-स्टार ने फेंक दिया था'

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कलेक्शन 250 करोड़ के पार

12 जुलाई 2019

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

जब जान्हवी को मिली थी मां श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर तो ऐसी हो गई थी बेटी की हालत

12 जुलाई 2019

ranveer singh
Bollywood

दोस्त के साथ इस तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हो रहे रणवीर सिंह, यूजर्स बोले- 'इसे दीपिका को दिखाओ'

12 जुलाई 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस, मां से मिल पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से की फोन पर बात

12 जुलाई 2019

akshay twinkle
Bollywood

शादी के 18 साल बाद अक्षय का खुलासा, ट्विंकल के लिए अब तक नहीं कर पाए ये काम

12 जुलाई 2019

Aarti Chabria, Pooja and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा सहित इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, मेघना-सुरवीन ने तो 2 साल बाद बताया था सच

12 जुलाई 2019

mohit marwah
Bollywood

इस शख्स की शादी में दुबई गईं थी श्रीदेवी, अंबानी परिवार से जुड़ा है दुल्हन का रिश्ता

12 जुलाई 2019

kajol, shilpa, madhuri
Bollywood

फिर लौट रहा 90 के दशक का दौर, जूही से लेकर माधुरी तक को कॉपी करती दिखीं ये अभिनेत्रियां

12 जुलाई 2019

sameera reddy
Bollywood

समीरा रेड्डी के घर में आई नन्ही परी, बेटी के साथ शेयर की पहली तस्वीर

12 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

sushmita sen
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड और बेटियों के साथ दुबई पहुंचीं सुष्मिता सेन, मां की डिनर पार्टी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

12 जुलाई 2019

प्राण
Bollywood

हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 जुलाई 2019

आलिया भट्ट
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
आलिया भट्ट
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt - फोटो : social media
mahesh bhatt with family
mahesh bhatt with family - फोटो : social media
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

प्रयागराज में सांप पकड़ना बना एक शख्स का जुनून, अब तक पकड़े सैकड़ों सांप

प्रयागराज में दिलीप नाम का एक शख्स ऐसा है जिसका पूरा जीवन ही सापों के लिए समर्पित है। इस शख्स की जिंदगी का मकसद इंसान से सांपो को और सांपो से इंसानों को बचाना है।

12 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:41

हो जाएं सावधान! बेडरूम में भी आप निगरानी करता है गूगल

12 जुलाई 2019

सलमान खान 3:54

सलमान ने शेयर किया सिंगिग वीडियो, इंडियन आइडल फेम थूपेन संग गाया गाना

12 जुलाई 2019

चरस माफिया 1:27

चरस माफिया ने एएसपी पर किया हमला, पैर में लगी चोट, दो गिरफ्तार

12 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:26

अमेरिका की एक कंपनी ने कर्मचारियों के शरीर में लगा दी चिप

12 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited