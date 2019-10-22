शहर चुनें

आलिया और रणबीर की शादी का कार्ड वायरल, ये तीन गलतियां बताती हैं वो बिल्कुल फर्जी है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 01:32 PM IST
ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt
ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt - फोटो : social media
आलिया भट्ट और रणबीर कपूर इन दिनों अपनी फिल्मों से ज्यादा अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में हैं । अक्सर दोनों को साथ में घूमते-फिरते देखा जाता है । यहां तक कि दोनों ने अब खुलेआम अपने प्यार को कबूलना भी शुरू कर दिया है । कई बार अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में दोनों एक-दूसरे से अपने प्यार का इजहार करते भी देखे गए । 
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor आलिया भट्ट रणबीर कपूर
