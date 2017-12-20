बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैडमैन का पहला गाना रिलीज, एक्ट्रेस संग फेरे लेते अक्षय सुनाते हैं..'आज से तेरी...'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Akshay Kumar upcoming film Padman first song Aaj Se Teri release
{"_id":"5a3a15ea4f1c1ba12d8b9c0c","slug":"akshay-kumar-upcoming-film-padman-first-song-aaj-se-teri-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902..'\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:51 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार
की अपकमिंग फिल्म
‘पैडमैन’
का पहला गाना रिलीज हो गया है। गाने के बोल हैं 'आज से तेरी'। गाने में अक्षय, राधिका आप्टे के साथ शादी के फेरे लेते हुए दिख रहे हैं। इसमें अक्षय और राधिका की जबरदस्त केमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a04d74f1c1bc9678c2e88","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-earns-110-crore-rupees-from-bitcoin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f 110 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e 1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0935\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3a0c7d4f1c1ba7678c2b65","slug":"sofia-hayat-wants-to-do-condom-advertisement-dressed-up-as-nun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094b\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0928\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u090f\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a11cc4f1c1b686a8bac8c","slug":"rani-mukerji-daughter-adira-chopra-keep-away-from-glamour-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a11504f1c1b0d698c3201","slug":"top-ten-headlines-with-news-of-pm-modi-in-tears-while-addressing-bjp-s-parliamentary-board-meeting","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"News Headlines","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c \u0939\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938","slug":"news-headlines"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!