पैडमैन का पहला गाना रिलीज, एक्ट्रेस संग फेरे लेते अक्षय सुनाते हैं..'आज से तेरी...'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:51 PM IST
Akshay Kumar upcoming film Padman first song Aaj Se Teri release

अक्षय कुमार की अपकमिंग फिल्म ‘पैडमैन’ का पहला गाना रिलीज हो गया है। गाने के बोल हैं 'आज से तेरी'। गाने में अक्षय, राधिका आप्टे के साथ शादी के फेरे लेते हुए दिख रहे हैं। इसमें अक्षय और राधिका की जबरदस्त केमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है।

