विराट, अनुष्का की शादी पर पहली बार बोलीं कटरीना-मुझे पहले जानकारी नहीं थी

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:48 PM IST
Katrina kaif says she has no Idea about virat anushka wedding

सलमान खान के साथ टाइगर जिंदा है के प्रमोशन में बिजी कटरीना कैफ ने अनुष्का और विराट की शादी को लेकर बयान दिया है। हाल ही में एक वेबसाइट को दिए इंटरव्यू में कटरीना ने दोनों की शादी को लेकर पहली बार कुछ कहा है।

