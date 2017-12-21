Download App
पैडमैन से बाद अक्षय की अपकमिंग मूवी 'गोल्ड' कंप्लीट, स्टारकास्ट ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:41 PM IST
Akshay Kumar upcoming film GOLD wrap up the shoot, See pictures

अक्षय कुमार की अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'गोल्ड' की शूटिंग खत्म हो गई है। बुधवार को मुंबई के एक रेस्टोरेंट में 'गोल्ड' की रैपअप पार्टी रखी गई, जिसमें फिल्म की पूरी स्टारकास्ट मौजूद थी। मौनी ने इसकी तस्वीरें अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की।

