ZEE अवॉर्ड्स में 10 मिनट के डांस के लिए प्रियंका ने वसूली इतनी फीस, दंग रह जाएंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Priyanka Chopra charged ten crore for ten Minute Performance in Zee Cine Awards 2018{"_id":"5a3b5adb4f1c1bc8678c2ba8","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charged-ten-crore-for-ten-minute-performance-in-zee-cine-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ZEE \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में अपने प्रोजेक्ट खत्म करके वापस लौटी 'देसी गर्ल' प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने आते ही धमाल मचा दिया है। अमेरिका से लौटने के बाद हाल ही 'जी सिने अवॉर्ड्स 2018' की गाला नाइट में प्रियंका ने अपने ठुमकों से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया। इस 10 मिनट के डांस के लिए प्रियंका ने भारी भरकम फीस वसूली।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.