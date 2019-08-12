शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   akshay kumar to shilpa shetty spotted at mumbai different places

अक्षय कुमार से शिल्पा शेट्टी तक, मुंबई की इन जगहों पर स्पॉट हुए सितारेे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 03:33 PM IST
akshay kumar
1 of 5
akshay kumar - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज अपने काम से समय निकालकर परिवार के साथ घूमने-फिरने जाते हैं । ऐसे में अक्षय कुमार से लेकर शिल्पा शेट्टी तक कई स्टार्स मुंबई की अलग-अलग जगहों पर स्पॉट हुए । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
akshay kumar shilpa shetty mira rajput vidya balan kriti sanon अक्षय कुमार कृति सेनन मीरा राजपूत शिल्पा शेट्टी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

shweta bachchan
Bollywood

पहली बार सामने आईं श्वेता बच्चन की वेडिंग फोटो, 22 साल पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने की थी बेटी की भव्य शादी

12 अगस्त 2019

गुलशन कुमार
Bollywood

मंदिर की सीढ़ियों से उतरते हुए सरेआम कर दिया गया था गुलशन कुमार का कत्ल, हत्यारों ने कहा था- बहुत पूजा कर ली

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
गौहर खान
Bollywood

इस ईद पर खुश नहीं है ये एक्ट्रेस, ट्वीट कर लिखा- दिल रो रहा है

12 अगस्त 2019

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

शार्प शूटर ने गुलशन कुमार को मारी थीं 16 गोलियां, 10 मिनट तक चीखें सुनता रहा था अबू सलेम

12 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
shweta tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के दूसरे पति को क्या पहले से पसंद नहीं करती थीं बेटी पलक? सोशल मीडिया पर दिखा सबूत

12 अगस्त 2019

anita raj
Bollywood

डेब्यू फिल्म से रातों रात हिट हो गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, इस वजह से बॉलीवुड से बना ली दूरी

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

rakhi sawant, deepak kalal
Bollywood

कौन है दीपक कलाल? जो राखी सावंत की शादी पर भड़का, अभिनेत्री से मांग लिए 4 करोड़

12 अगस्त 2019

Sayyeshaa
Bollywood

सलमान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड की बेटी ने इस फिल्म से किया था डेब्यू, शादी को लेकर आई थीं चर्चा में

12 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
विज्ञापन
Shweta Tiwari family photo
Bollywood

बेटी से मारपीट के आरोप में श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली गिरफ्तार, लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

raja chaudhary, shweta tiwari, abhinav kohli
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की दो शादियां: रास नहीं आई शादीशुदा जिंदगी, पहले ने उसे पीटा, दूसरे ने बेटी को भी

12 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
dream girl trailer launch event
Bollywood

ड्रीमगर्ल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर बोले आयुष्मान खुराना, इसलिए मर्दों से बेहतर होती हैं लड़कियां

12 अगस्त 2019

युक्ता मुखी, श्वेता तिवारी, रति अग्निहोत्री
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी से पहले ये 7 अभिनेत्रियां भी शादी करके पछताईं, हो चुकी हैं घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार

12 अगस्त 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ और करीना की शादी में ऐसी नजर आई थीं सारा, अमृता ने सजाया था, लुक था बड़ा प्यारा

12 अगस्त 2019

Teji Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन ने करवाई थी राजीव-सोनिया की शादी, एक वजह से टूटा दोनों परिवारों का रिश्ता

12 अगस्त 2019

#HrithikvsTiger
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ और ऋतिक रोशन के बीच अब ऐसे होगी 'वॉर', नए पोस्टर में वाणी कपूर भी आईं नजर

12 अगस्त 2019

rami reddy
Bollywood

इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

12 अगस्त 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान का बर्थडे और श्वेता तिवारी के पति गिरफ्तार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

12 अगस्त 2019

badhaai ho
Bollywood

आयुष्मान खुराना के फैंस को 'बधाई हो', प्रोड्यूसर्स ने किया 'बधाई हो 2' बनाने का एलान

12 अगस्त 2019

govinda
Bollywood

'अवतार' का रोल ठुकराने की बात कह गोविंदा का उड़ा था खूब मजाक, शो में पहुंच अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

12 अगस्त 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

दीपक कलाल की धमकी पर भड़कीं राखी सांवत, बोलीं- राधे मां के त्रिशूल से वध कर दूंगी

12 अगस्त 2019

Shekhar Kapur
Bollywood

शेखर कपूर ने उठाए सवाल, पाकिस्तान को क्यों लगता, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने से उसकी सुरक्षा को खतरा

12 अगस्त 2019

Swara Bhasker
Bollywood

कश्मीरी छात्रों के बारे में ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा, यूजर बोला- दंगे की एक भी खबर नहीं मिलेगी

12 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
akshay kumar - फोटो : amar ujala
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
mira rajput
mira rajput - फोटो : social media
ronit roy
ronit roy - फोटो : social media
kriti sanon
kriti sanon - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

विशाखापत्तनम में समुद्र में बड़ा हादसा, तटरक्षक जहाज जगुआर में लगी आग

विशाखापत्तनम के समुद्र में सोमवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां तट पर गश्ती करने वाले जहाज जगुआर में भीषण आग लग गई। इस घटना के समय जहाज पर चालक दल के 29 सदस्ये मौजूद थे।

12 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा 2:35

भाजपा में शामिल हुए महावीर फोगाट और दंगल गर्ल बबीता फोगाट, जेजेपी को लगा बड़ा झटका

12 अगस्त 2019

जियो 3:16

साल 2020 से जियो पर फर्स्ट डे-फर्स्ट शो, ऐसा है रिलायंस का जियो फाइबर प्लान

12 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:17

कुर्बानी के लिए जानवर चुनने से पहले हर मुसलमान याद रखता है ये बात

12 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

शिल्पा शेट्टी की सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर कमबैक की उल्टी गिनती शुरू, मिला फैमिली का फुल सपोर्ट

12 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited