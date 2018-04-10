शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Akshay Kumar Portal Bharat Ke Veer Collects 29 crore rupees in a year

रंग लाई अक्षय कुमार की मेहनत, देश के शहीदों के परिवार के लिए जुटा ली इतनी बड़ी रकम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 02:43 PM IST
akshay kumar
1 of 5
सामाजिक मुद्दों पर फिल्म बनाने के लिए मशहूर, बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार देश के जवानों के लिए की गई पहल रंग लाई है। शहीदों के परिवार की मदद के लिए उन्होंने 29 करोड़ रुपये जुटा लिए हैं। इन पैसों से कुल  159 परिवारों को आर्थिक मदद दी गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
akshay kumar bharat ke veer indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

बीच सड़क पर कपड़े उतारने वाली एक्ट्रेस का खुलासा, 'स्टूडियो बुलाता था प्रोड्यूसर का बेटा और फिर..'

10 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने कपिल को बर्बाद करने की खाई है कसम, दोस्त ने सुनील ग्रोवर पर भी लगाए गंभीर आरोप

10 अप्रैल 2018

चित्रांगदा सिंह
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल के घर में रह रही अक्षय कुमार की ये एक्ट्रेस, पति से तलाक के बाद फिल्मों में कर रही वापसी

10 अप्रैल 2018

आयशा टाकिया

कई सर्जरी के बाद सलमान की इस हीरोइन का बिगड़ा था चेहरा, 18 सालों में दिखने लगीं ऐसी

10 अप्रैल 2018

शाहरुख खान

पति IPL के पहले मैच में टॉप, पत्नी CWG में फ्लॉप, कुछ ऐसी है शाहरुख की टीम के कप्तान की कहानी

10 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma

फिर लौटा कॉमेडियन कपिल का बुरा दौर, फ्लॉप फिल्म के बाद कॉमेडी शो भी टॉप 10 से बाहर

10 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आने के बाद पहली बार सलमान खान की आंखों में आए आंसू, भावुक होकर बोल दी बड़ी बात

10 अप्रैल 2018

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद जाह्नवी और खुशी कपूर की जिंदगी में आए ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

10 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान

जमानत मिलने के बाद सलमान ने दिखाई थी 3 उंगलियां, 3 दिन बाद अब खुला इस इशारे का राज

10 अप्रैल 2018

five best dialogue of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer film Raazi
Bollywood

यह 5 दमदार डायलॉग सुनने के बाद यकीनन आप भी आलिया से मिलने को हो जाएंगे 'राजी'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Ram Gopal Varma speak on sri reddy Controversy

टॉपलेस हुई इस एक्ट्रेस के बारे में ऐसा कुछ बोल गए राम गोपाल वर्मा, फैंस बोले-बढ़िया है

10 अप्रैल 2018

R Madhavan son Vedanta Madhavan win bronze medal in swimming championship 2018
Bollywood

एक्टर आर. माधवन का 12 साल का बेटा विदेश में चमका, स्वीमिंग में भारत को जिताया मेडल

10 अप्रैल 2018

टेरेंस लुईस

B'day Spl: गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है इस कोरियोग्राफर का नाम, शादी नहीं करने के पीछे बताई ये वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer film raazi Trailer has been released
Bollywood

भारत में पाकिस्तान की जासूसी करने के लिए 'राजी' हुईं आलिया, जब ट्रेलर ऐसा है तो मूवी कैसी होगी?

10 अप्रैल 2018

Ranveer Singh said he want to make more money his father says too
Bollywood

एक फिल्म का 8 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं रणवीर सिंह, पिता बोले- 'पॉपुलर तो हो गए लेकिन कमाई बहुत कम है'

10 अप्रैल 2018

शाहिद कपूर

23 की उम्र में दोबारा प्रेग्नेंट हुईं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत, इन तस्वीरों ने खोल दी पोल

10 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर

दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत शहर में होगी सोनम की शादी, करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन संग लेंगी सात फेरे

9 अप्रैल 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor and her new boyfriend photos goes viral in instagram
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद जाह्नवी की जिंदगी में आया ये 'मिस्ट्री ब्वॉय', नाम जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

VIDEO: जेल से निकलने से पहले इस शख्स से मिलना नहीं भूले सलमान, शेरा ने कान में कहा...

8 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री ने खोला इंडस्ट्री का काला सच, एक रोल के लिए भेजे न्यूड वीडियो, फिर भी ऐसा हाल?

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बेल मिलते ही सलमान खान ने सबसे पहले किया ये काम, वीडियो देखकर आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

9 अप्रैल 2018

Mahesh Bhatt whistle after watched Alia Bhatt Raazi
Bollywood

जब आलिया की फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर महेश भट्ट बजाने लगे सीटी, देखकर घरवाले भी हो गए हैरान

10 अप्रैल 2018

akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar
akshay kumar
g
y

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.