आकाश अंबानी के प्रीवेडिंग सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें, राजकुमारी की तरह आईं श्लोका, रणबीर ने लगाया गले
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 01:02 PM IST
आकाश अंबानी (Akash Ambani) और श्लोका मेहता (Shloka Mehta) का प्रीवेडिंग सेलिब्रेश शुरू हो चुका है । स्विट्जरलैंड में आकाश और श्लोका की बैचलर पार्टी ऑर्गनाइज की गई है । इस पार्टी में शामिल होने के लिए आलिया भट्ट, रणबीर कपूर, मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर भी स्विट्जरलैंड पहुंच चुके हैं ।
