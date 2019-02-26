शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आकाश अंबानी के प्रीवेडिंग सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें, राजकुमारी की तरह आईं श्लोका, रणबीर ने लगाया गले

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 01:02 PM IST
ranbir kapoor
आकाश अंबानी (Akash Ambani) और श्लोका मेहता (Shloka Mehta) का प्रीवेडिंग सेलिब्रेश शुरू हो चुका है । स्विट्जरलैंड में आकाश और श्लोका की बैचलर पार्टी ऑर्गनाइज की गई है । इस पार्टी में शामिल होने के लिए आलिया भट्ट, रणबीर कपूर, मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर भी स्विट्जरलैंड पहुंच चुके हैं ।

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
