अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra is annoyed with Akshay Kumar for Pad Man releasing

'पद्मावत' से दूर होते ही 'अय्यारी' से टकराई 'पैडमैन', भड़के सिद्धार्थ ने अक्षय पर निकाला गुस्सा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:05 PM IST
Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra is annoyed with Akshay Kumar for Pad Man releasing
1 of 5
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' को लेकर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। इतना ही नहीं 'अय्यारी' स्टार सिद्धार्थ ने इशारा किया है कि अक्षय के इस कदम से काफी नुकसान को सकता हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
siddharth malhotra akshay kumar padman aiyaary manoj vaypayee bollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari to file a PIL against sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

माफी के बावजूद सिद्धार्थ पर FIR करवाएंगे मनोज तिवारी, Bigg Boss में बोले थे विवादित बोल

25 जनवरी 2018

Something about the sridevi lips strikingly different
Bollywood

होठ की सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया श्रीदेवी का चेहरा, पति के साथ ईवेंट में पहुंची तो सच्चाई आई सामने

25 जनवरी 2018

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor is the best thing in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर बोलीं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी, 'रावल रतन सिंह को देख लें, खिलजी को भूल जाएंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Ranveer Singhs heartfelt message to padmaavat team and viewers
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' का ओपन लेटर वायरल, लिखी थी भंसाली के बारे में इमोशनल बात

25 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat New promo release Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh plays powerful character
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही पद्मावत का नया प्रोमो आया सामने, दमदार डॉयलाग दिल जीत लेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

PADMAAVAT RELEASED TODAY, KNOW FULL TIMELINE OF SANJAY LEELA BHANSALIS FILM
Bollywood

परदे पर 'पद्मावत', नाम बदलने से लेकर SC तक जानिए अब तक की पूरी कहानी

25 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahrukh Khan on triple talaq case in Davos world economic forum
Bollywood

दावोस में तीन तलाक पर बोले शाहरुख खान, खुलेआम पहली बार रखी दिल की बात

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

5 Famous dialogues of film Padmaavat, which are going viral on internet
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के 5 रोंगटे खड़े करने वाले डायलॉग्स, जो रिलीज से पहले ही हो गए हिट

25 जनवरी 2018

film hindi medium sequel script is ready starcast is yet to be finalised
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस के 'हिंदी मीडियम' से मुरीद हुए फैंस, पॉजीटिव असर भी आया सामने

25 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat soundtrack ek dil ek jaan will soothe your heart
Bollywood

रावल रतन सिंह को युद्ध पर जाते देख रानी पद्मिनी नहीं रोक पाईं आंसू, 'एक दिल एक जान' में दिखा दर्द

24 जनवरी 2018

Special screening of padmaavat Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked so happy
Bollywood

हाथों में हाथ डाले 'पद्मावत' की स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंचे रणवीर और दीपिका, भंसाली नजर आए अकेले

24 जनवरी 2018

Raja Ratan Singh role was first offers to Shahrukh Khan in Padmaavat
Bollywood

पहले 'पद्मावत' में शाहरुख को मिला था रतन सिंह का रोल, अब ठुकराने के कारणों पर बड़ा खुलासा

25 जनवरी 2018

shahrukh khan reject the role of alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह नहीं शाहरुख खान होते 'पद्मावत' के खिलजी, इसलिए छोड़ दी फिल्म

24 जनवरी 2018

arbaaz khan post a message on twitter salman will get emotional
Bollywood

अरबाज खान का ये पोस्ट देखकर सलमान की आंख में आ जाएंगे आसूं, लिखी है इतनी बड़ी बात

25 जनवरी 2018

karni sena says there is a romantic sequence between alauddin khilji and rani padmini in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिव्यू देखने के बावजूद करणी सेना के तेवर तीखे, बताया आपत्तिजनक है यह सीन

25 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.