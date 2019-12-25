शहर चुनें

इन हीरोइनों की मां लाइम लाइट से रहती हैं दूर, खूबसूरती में देती हैं बेटियों को भी टक्कर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 10:59 AM IST
अक्सर देखा गया है कि बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के पैरेंट्स कैमरे के सामने आना पसंद नहीं करते हैं । वो बस पर्दे के पीछे से ही अपनी बेटियों को सपोर्ट करते रहते हैं । आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड की कुछ बेहद खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस की मां से मिलवाते हैं । ये मम्मियां खूबसूरती के मामले में अपनी बेटियों को भी टक्कर देती हैं । इनकी वजह से ही आज उनकी बेटियां बॉलीवुड में बुलंदी पर पहुंची हैं । 
aishwarya rai deepika padukone urvashi rautela alia bhatt priyanka chopra
bollywood
bollywood - फोटो : social media
Deepika Padukone and Ujjala Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ujjala Padukone - फोटो : file photo
katrina kaif
katrina kaif - फोटो : social media
urvashi rautela
urvashi rautela - फोटो : social media
Alia Bhatt Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt Soni Razdan - फोटो : amar ujala
priyanka and madhu chopra
priyanka and madhu chopra
aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai - फोटो : social media
