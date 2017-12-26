Download App
पहले लेस्बियन फिर 'टाइगर' की साथी के बाद अब इस एक्टर की पत्नी बनीं अनुप्रिया

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:39 PM IST
After Tiger Zinda Hai Anupriya Goenka will play the role of Shahid Kapoor first wife

विज्ञापन में लेस्बियन लड़की का किरदार निभाकर सुर्खियों बटोरनी बाली अनुप्रिया गोइंका के सितारे काफी रौशन हैं। हाल में 'टाइगर जिंदा है' फिल्म में नजर आईं अनुप्रिया जल्द ही शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी का किरदार निभाते हुए दिखाई देंगी।

पढ़ें- इस सवाल पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने सभी को चौंकाया, बोली- मैं 80 बच्चों की मां हूं

