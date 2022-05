Women T20 Challenge: शुरू होने जा रहा है वुमंस टी 20 चैलेंज, अभिनेत्री तापसी पन्नू बनीं इसकी प्रोमो फिल्म का मुख्य चेहरा

🛑 being ordinary bcoz' with the stars showcasing their 🔝 skills, 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 Ab Normal Hai! 😍



The exciting 🏏 action is back and you don't want to miss it.#My11CircleWT20Challenge | Starts May 23 | 7:30 PM Onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ZN2OCz9BYY