Download App
आपका शहर Close

अपने कुत्ते को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस, मामला जानकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:20 PM IST
actress riya sen dog kidnapped from her noida house

अपनी बोल्डनेस को लेकर चर्चा में रहने वाली रिया सेन एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। दरअसल, रिया के नोएडा स्थित घर के पास से उनके कुत्ते को बदमाश उठाकर ले गए। बदमाशों ने कुत्ते को टहला रहे नौकर के विरोध करने पर उसे चाकू दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

riya sen bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

पैंट के भीतर सैनिटरी नैपकिन पहन कर घूमता था ये शख्स, तभी नाम मिला 'पैडमैन'

REAL PADMAN story, Arunachalam Muruganantham made low cost sanitary pad machine 4:03
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुराग कश्यप Special Interview: 'बॉम्बे वेलवेट' चल जाती तो चला जाता फ्रांस...

director anurag kashyap next movie mukkabaz released january 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!