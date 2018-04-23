शहर चुनें

यह है नाना पाटेकर का बेटा, इस मामले में है पिता से चार कदम आगे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 02:35 PM IST
नाना पाटेकर
1 of 6
फिल्म क्रांतिवीर से बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने वाले मंझे हुए एक्टर नाना पाटेकर की एक्टिंग का हर कोई कायल है। आज भी लोग उन्हें उनकी एक्टिंग की वजह से ही जानते हैं। नाना अपनी हर फिल्म में बहुत ही साधारण लुक में नजर आते हैं। लेकिन अब बात करेंगे उनके बेटे की...जो दिखने में नाना से भी ज्यादा साधारण है..

 
nana patekar malhar patekar nana patekar son marathi film bollywood actors

