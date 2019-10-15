शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   actor om shivpori death anniversary know about his personal and professional life

विलेन बन मशहूर हुए इस एक्टर की ऐसे हुई थी मौत, पत्नी और बेटी ने भी बॉलीवुड में खूब कमाया नाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 12:23 PM IST
om shivpuri
1 of 6
om shivpuri - फोटो : social media
ओम शिवपुरी को आपने पुरानी फिल्मों में विलेन का रोल निभाते देखा होगा। 70 के दशक में करीब हर दूसरी फिल्म में दिखने वाले ओम शिवपुरी की आज पुण्यतिथि है । ओम शिवपुरी का निधन 1990 में 52 साल की उम्र में हो गया था। उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आया था । उन्होंने अपने करियर में कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
om shivpuri sudha shivpuri
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

indian idol
Television

'इंडियन आइडल' के कंटेस्टेंट ने खुद को लगाई थी आग, आपबीती सुन फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं नेहा कक्कड़

15 अक्टूबर 2019

war, the sky is pink
Bollywood

'वॉर' के आगे फीकी पड़ी प्रियंका की 'द स्काई इज पिंक', जानें कितना रहा अब तक का कलेक्शन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kapil sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा एक एपिसोड को होस्ट करने के लिए लेते हैं कितने करोड़, उदित नारायण ने खोल दिया राज

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Mahira, Paras and Rashami Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस बार ये छह कंटेस्टेंट हुए नॉमिनेट, शेफाली को 'धोखा' मिला पर जीत गईं टास्क

15 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
mohena
Bollywood

मंत्री सतपाल महाराज के बेटे से शादी होते ही राजकुमारी भी नाचीं, सामने आए ये Unseen वीडियो

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

स्वरा भास्कर, अभिजीत बनर्जी, जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

अभिजीत बनर्जी को नोबेल मिलने पर स्वरा ने कही JNU से जुड़ी ये बात, जावेद अख्तर ने किया ये ट्वीट

15 अक्टूबर 2019

hema malini and sunny deol
Bollywood

जब खुला था हेमा मालिनी और सनी देओल के संबंधों का सच, इस शख्स की वजह से हुई थी पहली बार बात

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

BB13: रश्मि-आरती नहीं, अब इस लड़की ने थामा सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का हाथ और बिस्तर पर साथ में सो गई

15 अक्टूबर 2019

sholey
Bollywood

शोले फिल्म में क्यों नहीं है हेमा मालिनी और संजीव कुमार का एक साथ सीन? कहानी कुछ लंबी है

15 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

कलंक के फ्लॉप होने पर टूट गई थीं आलिया भट्ट, रणबीर उन्हें इस तरह समझाते और देते थे दिलासा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Koena Mitra
Television

बिग बॉस 13: बेघर हुई कोएना ने दिया पहला इंटरव्यू, सलमान और शो को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Tushar Hiranandani
Bollywood

निर्देशक की ऐसी इमेज से डर गईं थीं सांड की आंख की हीरोइनें, इंटरव्यू में तुषार ने खोला राज

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर ऋचा चड्ढा के खुलासे से लेकर आलिया-रणवीर के विवाद तक, ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ऋचा चड्ढा
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर ऋचा चड्ढा का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बोलीं- उस आदमी ने मुझे टच करते...

15 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC11: इस कंटेस्टेंट के संघर्ष को सुनकर अमिताभ भी हुए हैरान, पूरे ऐपिसोड में करते रहे तारीफ

15 अक्टूबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood

गोविंदा के आते ही कपिल शर्मा शो से गायब हुए कृष्णा अभिषेक, नहीं खत्म हुआ मामा-भांजे का विवाद!

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

करीना से आलिया-रणबीर की शादी पर हुई चर्चा, तो रंगोली बोलीं- इसे भी किटी पार्टी बना दिया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के साथ काम करने से रणवीर सिंह ने किया इंकार, क्या गुस्से में हैं एक्ट्रेस?

15 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc
Television

केबीसी में अमिताभ देते हैं नकली चेक, ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर होने वाले पैसों की असलियत भी जान लें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल में करण जौहर का बड़ा खुलासा, पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिलाएं कमाने की हकदार

15 अक्टूबर 2019

koena mitra
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: कोएना के बाहर होते ही भड़कीं ये एक्ट्रेस, वीडियो शेयर कर सलमान पर निकाली भड़ास

15 अक्टूबर 2019

om shivpuri
om shivpuri - फोटो : social media
om shivpuri
om shivpuri - फोटो : social media
om shivpuri
om shivpuri - फोटो : social media
om shivpuri
om shivpuri - फोटो : social media
Sudha Shivpuri
Sudha Shivpuri - फोटो : file photo
रितु शिवपुरी
रितु शिवपुरी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सिक्किम की जनता ने किया था तख्तापलट, राजतंत्र को बनाया प्रजातंत्र

सिक्किम एक खूबसूरत राज्य है। यह राज्य ऑर्गेनिक खेती के लिए भी जाना जाता है लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि सिक्किम 1975 में भारत का हिस्सा बन गया था परन्तु कैसे, पहले यहां पर किसका शासन था।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएमसी बैंक 1:11

PMC बैंक के एक खाताधारक की मौत, फंसे थे 90 लाख रुपये

15 अक्टूबर 2019

फास्टैग 2:40

1 दिसंबर से सभी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर फास्टैग की सुविधा, अब टोल प्लाजा पर अब नहीं लगेगा जाम

15 अक्टूबर 2019

अश्विनी चौबे 1:56

पटना में डेंगू के मरीजों से मिलने पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे पर फेंकी गई स्याही

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:29

पाकिस्तान को ग्रे लिस्ट में डाल सकता है FATF, नहीं मिला किसी भी देश का साथ

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited