विलेन बन मशहूर हुए इस एक्टर की ऐसे हुई थी मौत, पत्नी और बेटी ने भी बॉलीवुड में खूब कमाया नाम

{"_id":"5da56cdd8ebc3e93be635133","slug":"actor-om-shivpori-death-anniversary-know-about-his-personal-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
om shivpuri
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da56cdd8ebc3e93be635133","slug":"actor-om-shivpori-death-anniversary-know-about-his-personal-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
om shivpuri
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da56cdd8ebc3e93be635133","slug":"actor-om-shivpori-death-anniversary-know-about-his-personal-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
om shivpuri
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da56cdd8ebc3e93be635133","slug":"actor-om-shivpori-death-anniversary-know-about-his-personal-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
om shivpuri
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da56cdd8ebc3e93be635133","slug":"actor-om-shivpori-death-anniversary-know-about-his-personal-and-professional-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sudha Shivpuri
- फोटो : file photo