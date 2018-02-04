बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अगर खिलजी के ये इंटीमेट सीन्स फिल्म से न काटे जाते तो कभी रिलीज नहीं होती 'पद्मावत'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:16 PM IST
रणवीर सिंह ने एक बार फिर से साबित कर दिया कि वो बॉलीवुड के नायाब हीरा है। हाल ही में रिलीज फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में उन्होंने अलाउद्दीन खिलजी का किरदार इतने जबरदस्त तरीके से निभाया कि लोगों के दिल पर उनकी जबरदस्त छाप रह गई। हालांकि इस फिल्म से जुड़े एक ऐसे राज से पर्दा उठा है जिसे जानकर आपको यकीन नहीं होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a769be74f1c1ba4268b84fd","slug":"according-to-rumours-intimate-scenes-cuts-between-ranveer-singh-and-jim-sarbh-in-padmaavat-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.