आमिर की 'ठग्स..' के आगे 'बाहुबली' होगी धड़ाम, मेकर्स ने बनाया ऐसा प्लान 2000 करोड़ कमाई तय

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 12:12 PM IST
आमिर खान
1 of 5
आमिर खान की फैन फॉलोइंग भारत ही नहीं देश-विदेश में भी है। चीन में आमिर की फिल्में ताबड़तोड़ कमाई करती हैं। अब आमिर की 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' रिलीज होने वाली है। खबरों की मानें तो पहली बार भारत और चीन में एक साथ आमिर की यह फिल्म रिलीज होगी।
aamir khan thugs of hindostan

