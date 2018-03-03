शहर चुनें

युवा हो जाएं Alert! बस दो दिन बाद यहां निकल रही हैं दो हजार से ज्यादा भर्तियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,नई टिहरी, Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 07:23 PM IST
vacancy in uttarakhand 2018
बस दो दिन बाद युवाओं के लिए नौकरी के दरवाजे खुलेंगे। यहां सौ या दो सौ नहीं बल्कि तीन हजार से ज्यादा भर्तियां निकल रही हैं। तो युवा alert रहें।
job alert vacancy in uttarakhand vacancy 2018

