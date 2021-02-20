बिहार: बिना परीक्षा के ही पास होंगे पहली से लेकर आठवीं कक्षा तक के छात्र

{"_id":"6030acb98ebc3ee91d29c653","slug":"bihar-board-directs-schools-to-promote-students-of-class-1-to-8-without-exams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6030acb98ebc3ee91d29c653","slug":"bihar-board-directs-schools-to-promote-students-of-class-1-to-8-without-exams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6030acb98ebc3ee91d29c653","slug":"bihar-board-directs-schools-to-promote-students-of-class-1-to-8-without-exams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"6030acb98ebc3ee91d29c653","slug":"bihar-board-directs-schools-to-promote-students-of-class-1-to-8-without-exams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0920\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : पीटीआई