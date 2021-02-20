शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   Bihar Board directs schools to promote students of class 1 to 8 without exams

बिहार: बिना परीक्षा के ही पास होंगे पहली से लेकर आठवीं कक्षा तक के छात्र

Lalit fulara
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ललित फुलारा
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 12:03 PM IST
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 4
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बिहार में पहली से लेकर आठवीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों को बिना परीक्षा के ही पास किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से लेकर आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा के ही अगली कक्षाओं में प्रमोट करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसे लेकर स्कूलों को निर्देश भी दे दिया गया है। विभाग ने वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी की वजह से शैक्षणिक नुकसान को देखते हुए यह फैसला लिया है।

इसे भी पढ़ें-JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: जम्मू डिविजन के लिए 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट लिंक
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
education national bihar board bihar board exam

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अमेरिकी सेना में चैपलेन बनीं सलेहा जबीन
Education

अमेरिकी सेना में चैपलेन बनीं भारत की बेटी, अपने नाम दर्ज कराया यह रिकॉर्ड

19 फरवरी 2021

छात्राएं (फाइल फोटो)
Education

ICAI CA Exam 2021: चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स इंटरमीडिएट और फाइनल परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
PNB METlife advertorial

'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
विश्व भारती विश्वविद्यालय, शांति निकेतन
Education

विश्व भारती : ऐसा विश्वविद्यालय जहां बसती है प्राचीन भारत की आत्मा, जानिए क्यों खास है इसका इतिहास

19 फरवरी 2021

PPC2021 : परीक्षा पे चर्चा प्रतियोगिता के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन
Education

विद्यार्थी, अभिभावक और शिक्षक ध्यान दें... पीएम मोदी के साथ फोटो और ऑटोग्राफ का मौका

18 फरवरी 2021

गुप्तनवरात्रि पर जानें देवी की 10 महाविद्याएं
Astrology

गुप्तनवरात्रि पर जानें देवी की 10 महाविद्याएं
बच्चों को दें पौष्टिक आहार
Education

परीक्षा के दौरान बच्चों के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व प्रतिरोधकता बढ़ाने हेतु दें, ये पौष्टिक आहार

18 फरवरी 2021

छात्र-छात्राएं (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Education

CGBSE Exams 2021: छत्तीसगढ़ में ऑफलाइन मोड में होंगी नौवीं और ग्यारहवीं की परीक्षाएं

18 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो)
विद्यार्थी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X