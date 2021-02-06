शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   ,farmers protest delhi violence on red fort Police are trying to find the location of many suspects through dump data violence in lal quila

ट्रैक्टर रैली हिंसा: कौन थे नकाबपोश हमलावर?, पहचान के लिए पुलिस ने अपनाया ये तरीका

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 08:36 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
1 of 5
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हिंसा एक सुनियोजित साजिश के तहत की गयी थी। इसका प्रमाण है कि पुलिस को जो फुटेज मिले हैं उसमें से ज्यादातर हमलावर नकाबपोश थे। पुलिस अधिकारियों की माने तो इसमें पचास से अधिक लोग नकाबपोश थे। पुलिस उन फोटोग्राफ को फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन तकनीक के जरिए बेनकाब करने में जुट गयी है। साथ ही पुलिस डंप डाटा के जरिए भी संदिग्धों के लोकेशन तलाशने में जुटी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi delhi violence violence in lal quila violence on red fort delhi police violence in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पुंछ बॉर्डर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के इन जिलों में आ रहे हैं पाकिस्तानी कंपनियों के मोबाइल सिग्नल, ये है साजिश

6 फरवरी 2021

Greno double murder case
Noida

ग्रेनो दोहरा हत्याकांड: बेटी ने देखा बुरा सपना तो पति के साथ पहुंची ग्रेनो, किस हाल में थे शव, पूछते ही फफक पड़ी बहू

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
लक्खा सिधाना
Chandigarh

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर लौटा लक्खा सिधाना, कहा-पंजाब ही करे किसान आंदोलन की अगुवाई 

6 फरवरी 2021

ग्रेनो दोहरा हत्याकांड
Noida

ग्रेनो दोहरा हत्याकांड: एक घंटे ढूंढने के बाद ऐसे हाल में मिला नरेंद्रनाथ का शव, देखकर पुलिस अधिकारी भी हैरान

6 फरवरी 2021

कैसा होगा आपका वैलेंटाइन्स डे ? ज्योतिष्य दृष्टि से जानें राशिनुसार
Astrology

कैसा होगा आपका वैलेंटाइन्स डे ? ज्योतिष्य दृष्टि से जानें राशिनुसार
लाल किले पर हिंसा...
Delhi

पता चला हैः हिंसा वाले दिन लगातार हो रही थी गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से बात

6 फरवरी 2021

रिंद नदी में बिजली के टूटे खंभे और लकड़ी की मदद से पुल बनाते ग्रामीण
Ghatampur

बेबसी: सिस्टम से हारे ग्रामीण खुद बनाने लगे रिंद नदी पर पुल, 25 वर्षों में मिली सिर्फ नाकामी

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X