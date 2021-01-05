पति की हत्या के बाद पहले पंखे से लटकी फिर जहरीला पदार्थ पिया, नहीं आई मौत तो काटी हाथ की नसें, पढ़ें खौफनाक वारदात

{"_id":"5ff3f267015f6f7ad656cc34","slug":"delhi-mehrauli-wife-killed-husband-then-thrice-attempt-to-suicide-but-saved-read-horrific-details-of-that-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महरौली में पत्नी ने की पति की हत्या, फेसबुक पर शेयर किया पोस्ट
- फोटो : महिला के फेसबुक पेज से
चिराग फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : रेनुका के फेसबुक प्रोफाइल से
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला