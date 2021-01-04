शहर चुनें
दिल्लीः चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या के बाद फेसबुक पर लिखा ‘मैंने पति को मार डाला’

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 10:11 AM IST
महरौली में पत्नी ने की पति की हत्या
1 of 5
महरौली में पत्नी ने की पति की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के महरौली इलाके में रविवार शाम एक महिला ने चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर पति की हत्या कर दी। उसने पति पर चाकू के 12 से ज्यादा वार किए और बाद में हाथ की नसें काटकर खुदकुशी का प्रयास किया। वारदात के बाद महिला ने फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा कि उसने पति की हत्या कर दी है और लाश घर में पड़ी है। घटना के बाद का वीडियो भी उसने पोस्ट किया। आगे पढ़ें क्या है इस घटना की वजह....
