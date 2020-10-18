गुरुग्राम: वीकेंड पर भी सिनेमा घरों में पसरा रहा सन्नाटा, मात्र 48 लोग पहुंचे फिल्म देखने

{"_id":"5f8bb81d8ebc3e9bcc42c8d2","slug":"theatres-and-cinema-hall-opens-up-but-no-public-in-hall-social-distancing-maintained","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 48 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीनेमा हॉल में नहीं जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला