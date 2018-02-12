बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्ची को पिकनिक ले जाने के बजाय क्लास में छोड़ गए टीचर, 10 घंटे तक क्लास में भूखी-प्यासी रही बंद
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:37 AM IST
राजधानी में बच्चों को लेकर स्कूलों की लापरवाही का सिलसिला जारी है। करावल नगर में स्कूल के भीतर 16 साल के तुषार की पीट-पीटकर हत्या करने की घटना को लोग अभी भूले भी नहीं थे कि गोकुलपुरी केे स्कूल में शनिवार कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि जिसने सभी के होश उड़ा दिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81211c4f1c1ba1268b9bea","slug":"teachers-left-girl-in-class-instead-of-picnic-guard-locked-the-class-parents-created-furor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0915\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930, 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.