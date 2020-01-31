आजादी दे रहा हूं...शाहीन बाग.. खेल खत्म...गोली चलाने से पहले फेसबुक पर बनाया था लाइव वीडियो

{"_id":"5e33ad128ebc3e4ada3f0ad3","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protest-live-video-was-made-on-facebook-before-firing-by-minor-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902...\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917.. \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e...\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोली लगने से घायल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नाबालिग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मार्च निकालते प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला