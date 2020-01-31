शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   shaheen bagh protest Live video was made on Facebook before firing by minor boy

आजादी दे रहा हूं...शाहीन बाग.. खेल खत्म...गोली चलाने से पहले फेसबुक पर बनाया था लाइव वीडियो

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 10:16 AM IST
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग
1 of 6
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आजादी दे रहा हूं, शाहीन बाग का खेल खत्म...। बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर को जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया से राजघाट के बीच निकाले जाने वाले पैदल मार्च के दौरान गोली चलाने वाले लड़के ने वारदात से कुछ देर पहले फेसबुक पर लाइव वीडियो बनाकर आजादी देने की बात करने के अलावा शाहीन बाग का खेल खत्म होने की बात की थी। चंद ही मिनटों में कई बार लाइव होने के बाद आरोपी ने कई भड़काऊ पोस्ट भी डालीं। 
jamia to rajghat march jamia millia islamia rajghat delhi police
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोली लगने से घायल
गोली लगने से घायल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नाबालिग
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नाबालिग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग
पिस्टल लहराता हुआ नाबालिग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते हुए
प्रदर्शन करते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मार्च निकालते प्रदर्शनकारी
मार्च निकालते प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
