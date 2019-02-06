बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c5ad7efbdec220c1b13fa30","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-jyotiraditya-madhavrao-scindia-takes-charge-at-aicc-delhi-office-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e-\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में हुई प्रियंका-सिंधिया की ऑफिशियल एंट्री, दफ्तर से सामने आई पहली तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 06:19 PM IST
हाल ही में कांग्रेस की महासचिव बनाई गई प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा(priyanka gandhi) बुधवार को पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचीं और कार्यभार संभाला। उनके साथ ही ज्योतिरादित्य माधवराव सिंधिया (Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia) ने भी आज अपने दफ्तर पहुंच कार्यभार संभाला। दोनों की ही पहले दिन की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जो काफी रोचक हैं। बता दें कि दोनों का दफ्तर कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में एक ही कमरे में है। मंगलवार को जिस कमरे में प्रियंका के नाम का नेमप्लेट लगाया गया था उसी में रातों रात ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के नाम की भी तख्ती लगा दी गई।
