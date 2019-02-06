शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में हुई प्रियंका-सिंधिया की ऑफिशियल एंट्री, दफ्तर से सामने आई पहली तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 06:19 PM IST
priyanka gandhi
1 of 8
हाल ही में कांग्रेस की महासचिव बनाई गई प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा(priyanka gandhi) बुधवार को पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचीं और कार्यभार संभाला। उनके साथ ही ज्योतिरादित्य माधवराव सिंधिया (Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia) ने भी आज अपने दफ्तर पहुंच कार्यभार संभाला। दोनों की ही पहले दिन की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जो काफी रोचक हैं। बता दें कि दोनों का दफ्तर कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में एक ही कमरे में है। मंगलवार को जिस कमरे में प्रियंका के नाम का नेमप्लेट लगाया गया था उसी में रातों रात ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के नाम की भी तख्ती लगा दी गई। देखें तस्वीरें...
priyanka gandhi jyotiraditya madhavrao scindia robert vadra rahul gandhi
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi
jyotiraditya scindia
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi
