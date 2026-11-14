दिल्ली: शंकर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर कार में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बच निकले गाड़ी सवार

#WATCH | Delhi: A car caught fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi. Further details regarding casualties and the cause of the blaze are awaited. (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/46rRrsMpJr

#WATCH | Delhi: Saurabh Jain, who was driving the car, says, "...The vehicle belongs to a friend of mine. We had borrowed it to visit Balaji, Salasar, and Khatu-ji for a pilgrimage. On our way back, a short distance away, we noticed something that looked like smoke. We pulled the vehicle over to the side, and it immediately caught fire; we managed to get out and move away quickly. Essentially, the empty vehicle burned down, but we did not suffer any personal harm..."