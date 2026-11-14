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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Delhi: A car caught fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi

दिल्ली: शंकर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर कार में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बच निकले गाड़ी सवार

Sat, 14 Nov 2026 03:19 AM IST
दुष्यंत शर्मा न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2026 03:19 AM IST
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सुखद यह रहा कि इस हादसे में कार सवारों को कोई हानि नहीं हुई। अलबत्ता कार पूरी तरह नष्ट हो गई। 

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Delhi: A car caught fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi
कार में लगी आग। - फोटो : Archive

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दिल्ली के शंकर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर एक कार में आग लग गई। सुखद यह रहा कि इस हादसे में कार सवारों को कोई हानि नहीं हुई। अलबत्ता कार पूरी तरह नष्ट हो गई। 
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कार चला रहे सौरभ जैन ने बताया कि यह गाड़ी मेरे एक दोस्त की है। हमने इसे बालाजी, सालासर और खाटू-जी की तीर्थयात्रा पर जाने के लिए लिया था। वापसी के रास्ते में, कुछ ही दूरी पर हमें धुआं जैसा कुछ दिखाई दिया। हमने गाड़ी को सड़क किनारे रोका, और देखते ही देखते उसमें आग लग गई। हम किसी तरह जल्दी से बाहर निकलकर दूर हो गए। कुल मिलाकर, खाली गाड़ी जलकर खाक हो गई, लेकिन हमें कोई शारीरिक नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा। 
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