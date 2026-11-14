दिल्ली: शंकर विहार फ्लाईओवर पर कार में लगी आग, सुरक्षित बच निकले गाड़ी सवार
सुखद यह रहा कि इस हादसे में कार सवारों को कोई हानि नहीं हुई। अलबत्ता कार पूरी तरह नष्ट हो गई।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Delhi: A car caught fire on the Shankar Vihar flyover in Delhi. Further details regarding casualties and the cause of the blaze are awaited. (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/46rRrsMpJr— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
कार चला रहे सौरभ जैन ने बताया कि यह गाड़ी मेरे एक दोस्त की है। हमने इसे बालाजी, सालासर और खाटू-जी की तीर्थयात्रा पर जाने के लिए लिया था। वापसी के रास्ते में, कुछ ही दूरी पर हमें धुआं जैसा कुछ दिखाई दिया। हमने गाड़ी को सड़क किनारे रोका, और देखते ही देखते उसमें आग लग गई। हम किसी तरह जल्दी से बाहर निकलकर दूर हो गए। कुल मिलाकर, खाली गाड़ी जलकर खाक हो गई, लेकिन हमें कोई शारीरिक नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा।
#WATCH | Delhi: Saurabh Jain, who was driving the car, says, "...The vehicle belongs to a friend of mine. We had borrowed it to visit Balaji, Salasar, and Khatu-ji for a pilgrimage. On our way back, a short distance away, we noticed something that looked like smoke. We pulled the vehicle over to the side, and it immediately caught fire; we managed to get out and move away quickly. Essentially, the empty vehicle burned down, but we did not suffer any personal harm..."— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026