'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' सिंगर ने नशे में हिरोइन को जमकर पीटा, गाली-गलौज भी की

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 05:16 PM IST
pawan singh
1 of 6
भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार और विश्व प्रसिद्ध भोजपुरी गाना 'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' के गायक पवन सिंह ने एक शर्मनाक हरकत की है। पवन सिंह ने अपनी को-एक्ट्रेस की नशे की हालत में जमकर पिटाई की, बाल पकड़ कर नोचा और गालियां भी दीं।
pawan singh akshara singh bhojpuri industry

