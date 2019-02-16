बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c67b113bdec227366791c75","slug":"manoj-tiwari-was-dancing-in-kumbh-when-country-was-in-sorrow-for-pulwama-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#Pulwama: \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
#Pulwama: जिस वक्त जवानों की शहादत पर शोक में डूबा था देश, भाजपा सांसद मनोज तिवारी लगा रहे थे ठुमके
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 12:13 PM IST
देश के जवानों पर सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ और पूरा देश शोक में डूब गया, लेकिन उसी दिन बीजेपी दिल्ली के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रयागराज में ठुमके लगा रहे थे।
