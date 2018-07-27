शहर चुनें

man climbs on tower near Metro Bhawan in Delhi holding a banner Andhra Pradesh needs special status

दिल्लीः जब अपनी मांग मनवाने ऊंचे टावर पर जा चढ़ा युवक, पुलिस के फूले हाथ-पांव जुटी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 02:18 PM IST
man climbs on tower barakhamba road
1 of 8
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार दिन में बाराखंबा मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब एक शख्स अचानक अपनी मांग मनवाने के लिए ऊंचे टावर पर जा चढ़ा। (सभी फोटोः कुमार संजय)
andhra pradesh special status metro bhawan delhi police

