दिल्लीः जब अपनी मांग मनवाने ऊंचे टावर पर जा चढ़ा युवक, पुलिस के फूले हाथ-पांव जुटी भीड़
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 02:18 PM IST
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार दिन में बाराखंबा मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब एक शख्स अचानक अपनी मांग मनवाने के लिए ऊंचे टावर पर जा चढ़ा।
(सभी फोटोः कुमार संजय)
