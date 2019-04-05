रोड शोः प्रियंका गांधी के इस अंदाज के मुरीद हुए गाजियाबादी, तस्वीरों में दिखा जुनून

{"_id":"5ca74bd6bdec2213fb2cd1f1","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-priyanka-gandhi-ghaziabad-roadshow-in-photos-taking-selfies-waving-at-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0936\u094b\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : ani
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : ani