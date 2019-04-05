शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019 priyanka gandhi ghaziabad roadshow in photos taking selfies waving at crowd

रोड शोः प्रियंका गांधी के इस अंदाज के मुरीद हुए गाजियाबादी, तस्वीरों में दिखा जुनून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 06:24 PM IST
priyanka gandhi
1 of 8
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व स्टार प्रचारक प्रियंका गांधी ने आज पार्टी प्रत्याशी डॉली शर्मा के समर्थन में रोड शो किया। रोड शो के दौरान तमाम गाजियाबादवासी उनके अंदाज के कायल हो गए। प्रियंका के रोड शो में जिस तरह से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं संग ही आम लोगों की भीड़ देखी गई वह आने वाले समय में अन्य पार्टियों के लिए चुनौती भी बन सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha elections 2019 election priyanka gandhi priyanka gandhi roadshow priyanka gandhi roadshow in ghaziabad
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ट्रैक्टर पर बैठीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

तस्वीरें: चुनावी मौसम में गेहूं काटने के बाद अब हेमा मालिनी ने खेत में चलाया ट्रैक्टर

5 अप्रैल 2019

नीम करौली बाबा
Dehradun

मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने पीएम मोदी से किया था देवभूमि के इस बाबा का जिक्र, माने जाते हैं हनुमान का अवतार

5 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
पीएम मोदी
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: देवभूमि में पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र को बताया ढकोसला, पढ़ें 10 खास बातें...

5 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनाव से पहले अखिलेश को तगड़ा झटका! अपने ही भगवाधारी होने के लिए तैयार

5 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय, अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

इटावा अखिलेश का नहीं भाजपा का है, तीन सौ कमरे वाले होटल पर पांडेय का तंज

5 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी के इन जिलों में तूफान की आशंका, जरूर पढ़ लें मौसम विभाग की ये चेतावनी

5 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

5 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में आई जल प्रलय में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस तरह बचाई थीं हजारों जानें, मांगा था चंदा

5 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
yogi adityanath
Dehradun

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: भविष्य के मोदी की झलक दिखा गए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

5 अप्रैल 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में फर्जी महिला आईएफएस
Delhi NCR

फर्जी आईएफएस जोखा खान को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, एप से आवाज बदलकर अफसरों को देती थी झांसा

5 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल
Kanpur

केंद्रीय मंत्री रह चुके इस कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के पास सिर्फ 1802 रुपये नकद, पढ़िए ये भी

5 अप्रैल 2019

1977 के लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रचार के लिए बांदा आए थे बाबू जगजीवन राम
Kanpur

किस्सा बाबू जगजीवन राम के हेलीकॉप्टर से जुड़ा, लोगों का ऐसा गुस्सा शायद ही किसी नेता ने झेला हो

5 अप्रैल 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री महेश शर्मा के गोद लिए गांव में लगा बोर्ड
Delhi NCR

केंद्रीय मंत्री महेश शर्मा के गोद लिए गांव में अब भी भाजपाइयों की नो-एंट्री, जानिए क्यों दबाएंगे 'नोटा'

5 अप्रैल 2019

Hindi New year for loksabha election 2019 according to astrologers
Varanasi

ज्योतिषों ने बताया कैसा होगा नवसंवत्सर, शासकों में बढ़ेगा मतभेद, बदल सकता है गठबंधन का स्वरूप

5 अप्रैल 2019

Chaitra Navratri 2019 these nine herb relate with maa durga nine forms
Dehradun

चैत्र नवरात्र 2019: मां दुर्गा के नव रूपों से संबंधित ये नौ औषधियां होती हैं बड़ी गुणकारी

5 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019 unknown facts of pm modi Austerity
Dehradun

देवभूमि से पीएम मोदी का रिश्ता काफी पुराना, कई महीनों तक की थी साधना, यहीं खुले थे किस्मत के दरवाजे

5 अप्रैल 2019

प्रकाश नारायण त्रिपाठी
Kanpur

ऐसा सांसद जिसने एक दिन में बदली तीन पार्टियां, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर को कहते थे- दरोगी

5 अप्रैल 2019

Pilot Baba surrender in fraud case at Nainital district court
Dehradun

11 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों से धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में पायलट बाबा गए जेल, पढ़िए कैसे लगाया 'चूना'

5 अप्रैल 2019

जोया खान के पिता का कैंट स्थित आवास, गिरफ्तार आरोपी निशांत व एसएसपी नोएडा वैभव कृष्ण
Meerut

ऐसे खुली फर्जी आईएफएस जोया खान की पोल, पुलिस भी करती थी सैल्यूट

5 अप्रैल 2019

wild elephant group near haridwar bhogpur village
Dehradun

हरिद्वारः गांव के पास खेतों में घुसा हाथियों का झुंड, ग्रामीणों में दहशत, तस्वीरें...

5 अप्रैल 2019

Pilot Baba Got imprisonment in fraud 10 main points of case
Dehradun

आइकावा फ्रॉड: पायलट बाबा संग सुनहरे सपने दिखाने वाले छह आरोपी अब भी फरार, केस की 10 प्रमुख बातें

5 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पांडे
Kanpur

भाजपा ने पाक को दी नसीहत, ...भारत में रहने वाले पाकिस्तान प्रेमी भी उसी गेस्ट हाउस में रहें जाकर

5 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो
प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : ani
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : ani
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.