तस्वीरें: भाजपा विधायक के समर्थकों पर अनुसूचित जातियों का आरोप, नहीं डालने दे रहे वोट, धरने पर बैठे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 02:35 PM IST
मतदान
1 of 5
मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के लोनी थाना क्षेत्र में आज मतदान के दौरान भाजपा विधायक पर कुछ ऐसे आरोप लगे हैं जो बेहद गंभीर है। लोनी के विधायक नंद किशोर के समर्थकों पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने एक शख्स की पिटाई कर दी और अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों को नहीं डालने दे रहे वोट। आगे पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला और देखें तस्वीरें...
यूपी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 यूपी आम चुनाव 2019 यूपी लोकसभा इलेक्शन 2019 up lok sabha chunav 2019 up lok sabha vote percentage 2019 up lok sabha election 2019 up general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha elections 2019 nandkishor gurjar
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
