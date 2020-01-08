शहर चुनें

JNU Violence Kanhaiya Kumar comment on Deepika Padukone she joined students

दीपिका के जेएनयू पहुंचने पर बोले कन्हैया- अच्छा आई थीं क्या, हमने नहीं देखा

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 09:09 AM IST
JNU violence
JNU violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू के वामपंथी प्रदर्शनकारियों को बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर के बाद दीपिका पादुकोण का भी समर्थन मिल गया है। मंगलवार देर शाम दीपिका पादुकोण जेएनयू कैंपस पहुंचीं और विरोध मार्च में शामिल हुईं। इस दौरान ‘आजादी-आजादी’ और ‘जय भीम’ के नारे भी गूंजे। वहीं, जेएनयू के वामपंथी प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच पहुंची बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण पर पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार ने तंज कसा है। 
jnu violence kanhaiya kumar deepika padukone
JNU violence
JNU violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanhaiya Kumar
Kanhaiya Kumar - फोटो : ANI
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू में कन्हैया
जेएनयू में कन्हैया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण
जेएनयू में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
